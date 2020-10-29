Shrimp, sausage and Alfredo come together in this delicious dish inspired by flavors of the Gulf Coast.
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 pounds Rouses Wild Caught Louisiana Shrimp (21 count)
- 4 teaspoons finely chopped fresh garlic
- 1 pound Conecuh Smoked Sausage, cut into ½-inch cubes
- 4 tablespoons Rouses Olive Oil
- 2 cups heavy whipping cream
- 1 cup Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
- 1 teaspoon Wondra Flour, plus more if needed
STEPS:
1. Heat olive oil in skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic and sauté for around 3-4 minutes, or until just starting to brown. Add sausage to pan and cook until browned.
2. Add shrimp and sauté until they are pink. When shrimp are fully cooked but not well-done, add heavy cream and cheese. Whisk until smoothly blended over low heat.
3. Add flour 1 teaspoon at a time, stirring constantly, until desired thickness is achieved. Serve over your favorite pasta.
