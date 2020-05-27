Meat Boss joins Studio 10, making two omelettes you can customize to your taste!
Recipe: Hearty Or Healthy Omelette
Non-Stick Pan, sprayed/buttered 3 Eggs, beaten
Hearty Options: Pulled Beef Brisket, Conecuh Sausage, Bell Peppers, Onions, Fresh Jalapenos, Pepper Jack Cheese, Salt & Pepper
Healthy Options: Smoked Turkey Breast, Bell Pepper, Onions, Spinach, Mushrooms, Feta Cheese, Salt & Pepper
Saute veggies for your preferred omelette then add meat until warm. Add beaten eggs. Once set, flip then add cheese and fold over. Plate and top with additional cheese and serve!
