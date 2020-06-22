We're in the kitchen with Bonsai at the Hilton Pensacola Beach. The smoked tuna roll at Bonsai is the ultimate fusion of authentic Japanese food with Southern cuisine. The hickory smoke gives a great southern flavor to a sushi roll made with #1 tuna and hackleback caviar.
Hickory Smoked Tuna
*How Many Servings: 1
*Prep Time: 1 hr
*Cook Time: 40 minutes
*Difficulty Level (Beginner, Intermediate or Expert): Intermediate
INGREDIENTS:
1 nori paper
4oz Sushi rice
5oz tuna
1/2oz cucumber
1oz avocado
1 teaspoon hackleback caviar
1/2oz tare
STEPS:
1. Cut tuna longwise and marinate with tare for one day
2. Make sushi roll with the marinated tuna inside
3. Top with unmarinated fresh tuna, and brush with more tare
4. Garnish with hackleback caviar
5. Smoke with a cold smoking gun and let infuse for 20 seconds
