Bring the sweet heat to the kitchen with this easy recipe using rotisserie chicken!
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound cooked rotisserie chicken (deboned), chopped, or 1 pound canned chicken
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons water
- 2-3 tablespoons sriracha sauce
- 5 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil, plus more for pan
- 1 tablespoon minced fresh garlic or 1 teaspoon granulated garlic
- 1 teaspoon fresh minced ginger or 1 teaspoon powdered ginger
- 2-3 tablespoons honey
- 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
- ¼ cup toasted sesame seeds
- 6 cups cooked rice
PROCEDURES:
1. In a medium saucepan, combine the 1 cup of water, sriracha, soy sauce, 1 teaspoon of the sesame oil, garlic, ginger and honey, and stir. Bring mixture to a boil over medium heat.
2. Whisk together the 2 tablespoons cornstarch and remaining 2 tablespoons of water until dissolved. Add cornstarch mixture to saucepan and stir until thickened. Reduce heat to low.
3. Drizzle a large pan or skillet with oil over medium heat. Add chicken and sauté until heated through. Add the contents of the saucepan to the skillet, and stir to coat.
4. Serve over warm rice, and top with chopped cilantro and sesame seeds.
