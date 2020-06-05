It's another Fox10 Friday in the kitchen! Fox10 News Baldwin County reporter Hal Scheurich shared this delicious soup recipe from his kitchen.
INGREDIENTS:
- Whatever vegetables you have in the refrigerator (8-10 cups / chopped)
- 32 oz chicken broth
- 32 (+) oz water
- 8 oz spicy tomato juice or Bloody Mary mix
- 2 cups cooked rice or noodles (optional)
- Salt and pepper to taste
STEPS:
Chop vegetables.
Add vegetables, chicken broth, water, tomato juice, salt and pepper to Dutch Oven or large pot. Cook on high (covered) until it comes to a roaring boil. Stir and lower heat to low and cover. Simmer for at least one hour. Add rice or noodles. Simmer for 15-20 more minutes and serve.
