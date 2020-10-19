This pork tenderloin from Rouses' Chef Nino is so delicious and easy to make!
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 whole bulb garlic, peeled and minced
- 2 tablespoons fresh rosemary, extremely finely cut
- 2 teaspoons fresh thyme, extremely finely cut
- 1 teaspoon granulated garlic
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 boneless pork tenderloin
- ¼ cup Rouses Olive Oil
- ½ cup white wine
STEPS:
1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
2. Crush garlic and blend with rosemary, thyme, granulated garlic, onion powder, salt and pepper to make a paste.
3. Pierce meat with a sharp knife in several places, and press the garlic paste into the openings. Rub the meat with the remaining garlic mixture and olive oil.
4. Put pork tenderloin in a roasting pan. Place it in the preheated oven and cook, occasionally basting the pork with pan liquids.
5. Cook until the pork is no longer pink in the center, about 1 hour. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 145°F.
6. Remove cooked tenderloin from oven and place on a platter. Heat the wine in the pan and stir to loosen browned bits of food on the bottom. Spoon pan juices over cooked tenderloin before serving.
