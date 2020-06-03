Chef Jonavin joins us from his kitchen, making Korean Blood Orange Chicken. This dish has an amazing sauce made with chili paste, blood orange juice, garlic, Grand Marnier and honey.
Jonavin is a personal chef who is currently offering Saturday meals. Check out the meals offered each week on Thrive's Facebook page. You can text orders to 251-219-0226. Pre-pay by 8pm Friday and pick up Saturday 3pm-4pm. Payments can be made through Cash App: $ThriveC or Venmo: @ThrivingChef.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.