It's Fox10 Friday in the kitchen! One of our Fox10 News morning news producers makes an easy sweet treat, Lemonade Pie. See recipe below:
Lemonade Pie
- 1 14 oz can of sweetened condensed milk
- 1/2 C of Country Time Lemonade
- 8oz Cool Whip
- 9 inch graham cracker crust
To Make Filling:
Mix together 1/2 C of lemonade powder and 1 can of condensed milk.
Mixture may be a little grainy.
Fold entire container of Cool Whip into the lemonade mixture.
Spread Cool Whip and lemonade mixture into pie crust.
Refrigerate for 1 hour and serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.