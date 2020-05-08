Fox 10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon joined us for Fox 10 Fridays on Studio 10, where we feature different Fox 10 employees cooking in their own kitchens.
Lenise shows us how to make a fresh, spicy salsa. Watch the video and check out the recipe below!
Lenise's Fresh Spicy Salsa
- Ripe tomatoes
- Green onion
- Cilantro
- Jalapeño pepper
- Garlic
- Lime
- Red onion
- Box of petite tomatoes
- Salt & Pepper
- Cumin
- Chili powder
Roughly chop the veggies.
Add to a food processor along with spices and lime juice.
Chop in quick bursts until it’s finely chopped up.
