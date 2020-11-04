Rouses' Chef Nino shares a healthy, colorful dish with all the flavors of a tropical island!
INGREDIENTS:
2 mahi-mahi filets (½-inch thick)
Kosher salt and cracked black pepper
2 tablespoons first cold pressed olive oil
½ purple onion, cut into thin slivers
½ pound of grape tomatoes, cut in half
¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
2 mangos, peeled, seeded and cut into thin wedges
1 cup blackberries, cut in half
1 jalapeño, finely diced
4 cloves fresh garlic, thinly sliced
Juice of 1 lime
4 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped
4 tablespoons slivered almonds
STEPS:
1. Preheat oven to 375° Fahrenheit.
2. Sprinkle the mahi-mahi filets with kosher salt and cracked black pepper on both sides. In a mixing bowl, combine all other ingredients.
3. Place half of that tropical island mixture of ingredients on the bottom of a baking pan, then place mahi-mahi filets on top of that mixture. Next, cover the fish with the rest of the mixture. Sprinkle more salt and pepper on top.
4. Place pan in preheated oven and bake uncovered for 45 minutes, or until desired degree of doneness is achieved.
