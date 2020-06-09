Maple Blueberry Sausage Pancake on a Stick takes your average breakfast to a whole new level! Farm Fresh Meats Maple Blueberry Sausage is bursting full of sweet blueberries accompanied by organic maple sugar and just a hint of red pepper flake. This recipe creates the perfect combination of sweet and salty flavors that will definitely have you coming back for seconds!!
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 lb. of Farm Fresh Meats Maple Blueberry Sausage
- ½ gallon vegetable oil for frying
- 2 tablespoon flour
- Your favorite boxed pancake mix
- 1 egg
- 1 cup of milk
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 tsp red pepper flake (optional)
- 1 tsp vanilla (optional)
- 4 popsicle sticks
- Your favorite syrup for dipping
STEPS:
1. Cut sausage into 3-inch pieces, place into a skillet on medium-high heat and brown on all sides.
2. Remove sausage from skillet and add vegetable oil to skillet for frying.
3. Once oil has reached 350 degrees F, add sausage to oil and fry until golden.
4. Remove sausage from oil and pat dry on paper towel making sure to remove as much oil as possible.
5. Roll sausage in flour to ensure that the pancake batter sticks to the sausage.
6. Insert popsicle stick into each sausage until only half of the popsicle stick is left exposed.
7. Dip sausage into pancake mixture making sure that you have a thick, even coating of batter completely covering all sides of the sausage.
8. Place back into oil (350 degrees) and cook for 1-2 minutes per side.
9. Remove sausage pancake sticks from oil and drain on a paper towel.
10. Dip in your favorite syrup and ENJOY!!!
