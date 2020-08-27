This BBQ shrimp dish from Rouses' Chef Nino will make you think you're dining out in The Big Easy!
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 tablespoon Brummel & Brown Original Spread
- 1 pound Rouses Wild Caught Louisiana Shrimp (your choice of shrimp size)
- 1 teaspoon chopped garlic
- 1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon Chef Paul Prudhomme’s Seafood Magic Seasoning
- ½ cup chicken stock
- ½ cup Worcestershire sauce
- 8 cups cooked rice or Rouses French Bread
STEPS:
1. Melt Brummel & Brown in a large, heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Add the shrimp and sauté. The shrimp will cook quickly and turn pink.
2. Add these ingredients one at a time, stirring well after each addition: garlic, rosemary, pepper, Seafood Magic, stock and Worcestershire sauce.
3. Reduce heat to a simmer, and cook at a slow bubble for 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Serve over rice or with French bread for dipping!
