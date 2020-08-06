This pasta is so simple and delicious, using olive oil, garlic and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Thanks to Chef Nino from Rouses Markets for this great recipe.
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 tablespoons Rouses Olive Oil
- 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh garlic
- ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley leaves
- Kosher salt, to taste
- 1 pound of your favorite cooked pasta
- Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, to taste
- 1 cup cut-up cherry tomatoes (optional)
- 6- to 8-ounce package of cooked tuna (optional)
STEPS:
1. Heat olive oil in a medium skillet. Sauté garlic in olive oil until golden brown.
2. Remove pan from heat and add chopped parsley, red pepper flakes and salt. Stir until parsley, pepper and salt are incorporated into oil.
3. Serve over your favorite cooked pasta topped with Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.
4. If using cherry tomatoes and/or tuna, gently mix them into pasta before serving.
