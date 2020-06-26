It's another Fox10 Friday in the kitchen with Studio 10! Fox10 4pm news producer Carly Bragg is making her grandmother's recipe for peach cobbler.
Watch the video to see how this delicious "comfort food" dessert is made.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 stick of butter
- 1cup flour
- 1cup milk
- 1cup sugar
- 1 large can of peaches (or 2 cups of preferred fruit)
STEPS:
-Melt 1 stick of butter into baking dish
-In a separate bowl, mix together remaining ingredients
-Pour can of peaches into dish with butter
-Pour batter on top of peaches. Don't stir, just spread out evenly
-OPTIONAL: sprinkle cinnamon on top
-Bake on 350 for 45 min- 1 hour
-ENJOY!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.