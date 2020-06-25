Chef Nino is making this quick and delicious dish using Rouses pineapple chicken sausage, made fresh in-store!
INGREDIENTS:
2 pounds Rouses Pineapple Chicken Sausage
2 red bell peppers, cut into 1/8-inch strips
1 poblano pepper, cut into 1/8-inch strips
1 small red onion, cut into 1/8-inch strips
1 large sweet potato, parboiled for 15 minutes, then skinned and cut into 1/2-inch cubes
2 large ripe peaches, seeded and cut into 1/2-inch cubes
Salt and pepper, to taste
STEPS:
In a medium skillet over medium heat, brown sausage for 10 minutes on each side, partially cooking the sausage. Remove sausage from skillet, and cut into1/4-inch slices; set aside.
2. Add the bell pepper, poblano and onion to the skillet. Sauté for 15 minutes.
3. Return partially cooked, sliced sausage to the skillet. Add the peaches and parboiled sweet potato cubes. Sauté for another 10 minutes, stirring constantly. Season with salt and pepper, to taste, before serving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.