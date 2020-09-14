This light pasta salad from Rouses' Chef Nino is perfect for your summer and fall get-togethers!
WHAT YOU WILL NEED:
1 pound cooled, cooked pasta
4 ounces marinated artichoke hearts
4 ounces sun-dried tomatoes in oil, finely chopped
2 ounces pimentos
8 ounces cherry tomatoes, finely cut
20 fresh basil leaves, finely torn
½ onion, thinly sliced
1 clove garlic, finely chopped
1 ounce capers, washed and drained
4 tablespoons olive oil
HOW TO PREP:
Set cooled, cooked pasta to one side in a large bowl. In a mixing bowl, combine all other ingredients, mixing well. Combine the mixture with pasta in large bowl, and gently mix to distribute ingredients well. Cover and place in refrigerator to chill before serving.
