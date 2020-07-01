We're "Cooped Up and Cooking" with Chef Nino from Rouses! Nino shows us a salmon recipe that's tasty and takes barely any prep work--perfect for a quick, nutritious weeknight meal.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 large wild caught salmon fillet
- 1 pack Fresh Cuts Vegetable Blend (pre-cut multicolored bell peppers and onions)
- 4 tablespoons Rouses Olive Oil, divided (2 tablespoons for salmon and 2 tablespoons for vegetables)
- 4 tablespoons of your favorite seasoning blend, divided (2 tablespoons for salmon and 2 tablespoons for vegetables)
- Nonstick cooking spray
STEPS:
1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
2. Rub 2 tablespoons of olive oil on salmon filet on both sides, making sure to cover completely. Sprinkle seasoning blend over the oiled salmon filet.
3. Spray a rimmed baking sheet with nonstick spray, and place the seasoned salmon filet, skin side down, on the baking sheet.
4. Toss pepper-and-onion vegetable blend with oil. Sprinkle seasoning blend on vegetables. Spray another rimmed baking sheet with nonstick spray and spread the oiled vegetables evenly on the sheet.
5. Place both baking sheets in the preheated oven and roast for approximately 30 minutes, or to your preferred degree of doneness.
