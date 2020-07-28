If you've put on a few extra pounds during quarantine, you're not alone! Luckily, Chef Nino from Rouses Markets is showing us a high fiber, low calorie and delicious recipe you can make at home.
Red Lentil Shrimp Curry
Serves 6-8
SUPPLIES NEEDED:
2 cups red lentils
1 pound Rouses Wild Caught Louisiana Shrimp
1 large onion, diced
1 tablespoon Rouses Olive Oil
2 tablespoons curry paste
1 tablespoon curry powder
1 teaspoon ground turmeric
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon sea salt
1 teaspoon honey
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger
1 14.25-ounce can tomato purée
PROCEDURES:
1. Wash the lentils in cold water until the water runs clear. Put lentils in a pot with enough water to cover; bring to a boil and place a cover on the pot. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, adding water as needed to keep covered during cooking, until tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain excess liquid, if needed, and set aside.
2. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat; add onions to the heated oil and sauté, stirring frequently until caramelized, about 10 minutes. Add curry paste, curry powder, turmeric, cumin, chili powder, salt, honey, garlic and ginger, and stir well to incorporate with the onions.
3. Add shrimp and stir. Increase heat to high and cook, stirring constantly, until shrimp turn pink, about 10 minutes. Stir in the tomato purée and remove from heat. Carefully stir shrimp mixture into the lentils, and serve.
