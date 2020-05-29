Just in time for red snapper season, Fox10 News Chief Meteorologist and avid angler Jason Smith shares his family recipe for red snapper!
The snapper is seasoned with Cavender's Greek Seasoning, lightly dusted with flour, sauteed in grapeseed oil and butter over medium-high heat, and finished off with lemon juice.
Watch the video to see the entire cooking process!
Red snapper season on the Alabama Gulf Coast is May 22-July 19, 2020. The season consists of four-day weekends, Friday through Monday.
You'll find more information on red snapper season, including rules and registration, on Outdoor Alabama's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.