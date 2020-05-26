Chef Nino from Rouses shares this crowd pleasing recipe that couldn't be easier to make!
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 Rouses rotisserie chicken, deboned and shredded
- 1 tablespoon Rouses olive oil
- 1 box Rouses Jambalaya Dinner Mix
- 2½ cups water
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 2-4 tablespoons tomato sauce (optional)
STEPS:
Heat olive oil in a 2-quart pot over medium-high heat. When olive oil starts to shimmer, add chicken.
Add contents of jambalaya dinner mix, water and butter to the chicken. (Optional: Add tomato sauce.) Stir until well-blended.
Bring mixture to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 20-30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.