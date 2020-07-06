Chef Nino from Rouses Markets shows us these healthy salmon patties that are great to eat on a sandwich!
INGREDIENTS:
4 tablespoons olive oil mayonnaise
2 cloves garlic, crushed
½ cup cooked quinoa
1 14.75-ounce can red salmon, drained
4 tablespoons almond or coconut flour
2 egg yolks, beaten
1 teaspoon ground cumin
2 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro or parsley
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
½ teaspoon sea salt
3 tablespoons Rouses Olive Oil, for frying
2 tablespoons sesame seeds, toasted
STEPS:
1. In a stainless steel or glass bowl, combine mayonnaise and garlic.
2. Add the cooked quinoa, salmon, flour, egg yolks, cumin, cilantro (or parsley), black pepper, cayenne pepper and salt to the mayonnaise mixture. Gently stir until ingredients are well blended. Form into patties, about 4-5 inches in size.
3. Add the olive oil to a large skillet over medium heat, and fry the patties in the oil until golden brown, turning once, about 4 minutes on each side.
4. Remove cooked patties from skillet and place on plates. Top with sesame seeds before serving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.