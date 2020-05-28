Chef Nino from Rouses is showing you how to make perfect seared sea bass, but you could also use another fish like salmon or trout.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 tablespoon paprika
- ½ tablespoon granulated garlic
- ½ tablespoon onion powder
- 2 teaspoons dry mustard
- 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon cracked black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon dried thyme
- ¼ teaspoon dried oregano
- ¼ teaspoon dried basil
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- ¾ cup unsalted butter, melted
- 6 (4 ounce) fillets sea bass, salmon or trout
- ¼ cup unsalted butter, melted
STEPS:
1. In a small bowl, mix together all dry ingredients and set aside. Heat a heavy cast iron pan on high heat until extremely hot, about 10 minutes.
2. Pour ¾ cup melted butter into a shallow dish. Dip each fillet into butter, turning once to coat both sides. Sprinkle both sides of fillets with spice mixture, and gently pat mixture onto fish.
3. Place fillets into hot pan without crowding. Cook until fish has a charred appearance, about 2 minutes. Turn fillets and spoon 1 teaspoon melted butter over each. Cook until charred.
All content © 2020, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.