Chef Nino from Rouses is making something delicious, hearty and full of seafood. This Seared Seafood Salad combines all the fresh flavors of the Gulf Coast.
INGREDIENTS:
1 16-ounce package of mixed salad greens
1 pint cherry tomatoes, finely chopped
½ small purple onion, cut into fine slithers
½ pound bacon, cooked crispy and crumbled
2 tablespoons Rouses Olive Oil
1 pound Rouses Wild Caught Louisiana Shrimp, your choice of size
1 pound Louisiana crawfish tails
1 pint Gulf Coast crabmeat
Cajun seasoning of choice (as much as you can stand)
Salad dressing of choice
STEPS:
1. In a medium skillet, heat the olive oil and add shrimp, crawfish and crabmeat to skillet and sauté for about 10 minutes, until fully cooked. Sprinkle with Cajun seasoning, and set aside to cool to room temperature.
2. In a medium mixing bowl, add salad greens, tomatoes, onions and cooked bacon. Add cooked seafood and gently toss.
3. Top with your favorite salad dressing and serve.
