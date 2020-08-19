Chef Nino from Rouses shares an easy seafood dish you can make for dinner tonight!
INGREDIENTS:
1 tablespoon paprika
½ tablespoon granulated garlic
½ tablespoon onion powder
2 teaspoons dry mustard
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon cracked black pepper
¼ teaspoon dried thyme
¼ teaspoon dried oregano
¼ teaspoon dried basil
1 teaspoon sea salt
6 4-ounce fillets of salmon or trout
1 cup unsalted butter, melted and divided
STEPS:
1. In a small bowl, mix together all dry ingredients to make spice mixture; set aside. Heat a heavy cast-iron pan over high heat until extremely hot, about 10 minutes.
2. Pour ¾ cup of the melted butter into a shallow dish. Dip each fillet into butter, turning once to coat both sides. Sprinkle both sides of fillets with spice mixture, and gently pat mixture onto fish.
3. Place fillets into hot pan without crowding. Cook until fish has a charred appearance, about 2 minutes. Turn fillets, spooning 1 teaspoon of the remaining melted butter over each, and cook until charred.
