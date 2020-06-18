Chef Nino from Rouses Markets puts a chocolatey spin on classic bread pudding!
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 can 14-ounce sweetened condensed milk
- 2 cups Rouses whole milk
- 1 ¼ cups white sugar
- ¼ cup cocoa
- 3 large egg whites
- 3 large eggs
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 tablespoon vanilla
- 1 16-ounce loaf Rouses French bread, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 1 cup Nestle or Hershey chocolate chips
STEPS:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2. Combine condensed milk, whole milk, sugar and cocoa in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir constantly until sugar is dissolved and mixture comes to a low boil.
3. Remove from heat and add chocolate chips, stirring until melted. Allow to cool to room temperature.
4. In a medium bowl, whisk eggs, egg whites, vanilla and cinnamon. Gradually whisk mixture into cooled pot of chocolate milk.
5. In a separate mixing bowl, add cubed bread and combined mixture. Let stand for 30 minutes, or until the bread has absorbed the liquid.
6. Spray a 3-quart casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray. Add custard mixture to the casserole dish and bake covered for 30 minutes, or until set in center.
