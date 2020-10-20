Georgia Roussos Catering is cooking Southern Shrimp & Grits, a favorite dish from past years of Celebrate Hope. The annual fundraiser has transitioned to an at-home event this year.
Southern Shrimp & Grits
INGREDIENTS:
- ¼ c. herb & garlic infused oil
- Freshly-cracked black pepper
- Kosher salt
- 1 red bell pepper – julienne cut
- 1 green bell pepper – julienne cut
- 1 large yellow onion – sliced
- Crushed red pepper flakes
- ½ c. sun-dried tomatoes – sliced
- 1 c. scallions – chopped
- 1 c. dry white wine
- 1 tablespoon Roux
- ¼ c. coconut milk
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- 2 tablespoons ginger garlic paste
- ½ cup chopped herbs – cilantro, parsley and Basil
- 2 large handfuls of fresh spinach
- 2 lbs. Gulf shrimp – peeled & deveined
STEPS:
Preheat large sauté pan over high heat. Add oil. Add peppers, onions, salt, pepper, crushed pepper flakes, and sun-dried tomatoes, paste. Sweat for approximately five minutes. Add shrimp and season with salt and pepper. Add scallions, spinach, and wine. Add chopped herbs. Cook until shrimp are firm. Finish with lime juice and coconut milk and serve over Smoked Gouda Grits. Serves 6-8.
Smoked Gouda Grits
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 c. chicken or vegetable broth
- 2 c. heavy cream
- 2 c. uncooked quick-cooking grits
- 2 c. freshly grated smoked Gouda cheese
- ¼ c. butter
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- Freshly-cracked black pepper to taste
STEPS:
Bring broth and cream to a boil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Slowly whisk in grits. Reduce heat to low. Cook, stirring occasionally, ten minutes or until creamy. Slowly stir in cheese. Cook five minutes, stirring occasionally or until cheese is melted and smooth. Stir in butter and salt; season with freshly-cracked black pepper to taste. Serves 6-8.
SPECIAL EVENT:
- 12th Annual Celebrate Hope
- An at-home experience
- Benefiting cancer research equipment at the USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute
- Presenting sponsor: the University of South Alabama Foundation
Celebrate Hope has been the signature event for the USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute for the past 11 years. Due to the continued concern for the health and safety of our community of supporters, patients, caregivers and partners, we are embarking on a new journey and creative approach to Celebrate Hope – At Home.
This year’s Celebrate Hope will highlight the impact that Celebrate Hope has had through the years and the cutting-edge advances in cancer research that have been possible because of the overwhelming support for this event. This year’s Celebrate Hope experience features a take-home brunch from Georgia Roussos Catering and Chef Emmanuel Theris.
Intended for you to take home and enjoy at the time of your choosing the weekend of Nov. 13-15, menu options will include brunch for two, carefully paired with a wine or beer selection. Guests will be able to select pick-up times following purchase. Pickup will be at Roussos Catering at 1608 Rochelle St., Mobile, AL 36693.
Tickets may be purchased online ($175 for 2) at giving.usahealthsystem.com/celebratehope20.
For more information, visit usahealthsystem.com/celebrate-hope or the @mitchellcancer page on Facebook. For sponsorship information, contact the Office of Development at the USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute at 251-460-6209.
ABOUT GEORGIA ROUSSOS CATERING:
- Georgia Roussos Catering, Inc.
- 1608 Rochelle Street, Mobile, AL
- www.GeorgiaRoussosCatering.com
- 251-661-1141
