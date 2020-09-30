If you're looking for something different and tasty to make for gameday, you'll love this turkey burger from Rouses' Chef Nino!
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 pounds ground turkey
- 1½ cups seasoned Italian bread crumbs
- 2 tablespoons milk
- 1 small onion, grated
- 2 large eggs
- 1 tablespoon all-purpose seasoning
- 6 cloves garlic, minced
- 4 tablespoons ketchup for burger mixture, plus more for topping and baking
- 4 tablespoons Rouses Olive Oil
- 8-pack hamburger buns
STEPS:
1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
2. In a medium mixing bowl combine turkey, bread crumbs, milk, onion, eggs, seasoning, garlic and 4 tablespoons ketchup.
3. Mix thoroughly and then divide mixture into 8 equal portions. Shape into patties.
4. In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Arrange patties in the skillet and cook until browned, 3-5 minutes on each side.
5. Transfer browned patties to a 9" x 13" baking dish. Brush the top of each patty with ketchup until completely covered.
6. Place baking dish in the preheated oven and bake burgers for about 10 minutes, or until internal temp reads 165°F.
7. Serve burger patties on hamburger buns.
