Alec Naman is cooking in the Naman's Catering kitchen this morning on Studio 10. He's making his favorite stuffed burger with bacon, Gorgonzola cheese, mushrooms and more delicious ingredients.
Learn more about Naman's Catering at namanscatering.com or visit their Facebook page.
