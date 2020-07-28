INGREDIENTS:
- 1 1/2 cup flour
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/3 cup applesauce...one 4oz container
- 1 cup mashed bananas…about 3 medium bananas
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup coconut cooking oil (melted or room temperature)
- 1/2 cup vegan chocolate chips
STEPS:
1. Grease the bottom and the sides of a loaf pan. Set aside. Preheat oven to 350.
2. In mixing bowl combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and 1/8 teaspoon salt. Make a well in the center of the dry mixture. Set aside.
3. In a separate bowl mash the bananas, then combine with the applesauce, sugar, coconut oil. Once mixed, combine with the dry mixture all at once. Fold in chocolate chips.
4. Spoon batter into baking pan. Bake in a 350° oven 50 to 55 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.