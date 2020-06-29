Fox10's Lenise Ligon is cooking on Studio 10 this morning, making this savory comfort food dish that's packed with veggies! Watch the video to see how it's made start to finish.
Veggie Cobbler
- Ingredients for filling:
- 1 large potato
- 1 1/2 cup sliced carrots
- 1 1/2 cup froze peas
- 1/2 cup frozen broccoli florets
- 1/2 cup frozen corn kernels
- 1/2 cup butternut squash
- 3 1/2 tablespoons butter
- 1 large onion diced
- 1 1/2 cup mushrooms
- 3 tablespoons flour
- 2 1/2 cups vegetable bouillon cubes dissolved
- 1 cup milk
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon thyme
- 1/2 teaspoon celery seed
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan
- Ingredients for topping:
- 3/4 cup yellow cornmeal
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1 egg
- 1 teaspoon oil
