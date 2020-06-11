It's another Fox10 Friday in the kitchen on Studio 10! Fox10 morning news producer Danielle Hodges and her husband Quincy are showing us this delicious and lower-carb option for lasagna.
Ingredients:
- 3 zucchini
- 1 pound of ground turkey or beef
- 2 15-oz cans of tomato sauce
- Mozzarella cheese
- Salt
- Pepper
Optional ways to make it:
Add more zucchinis and sauce to make another layer
Use 1 can of tomato sauce and for the second can use half a jar of pasta sauce
Add 1 cup finely chopped onion when browning meat
Onion powder
Instructions:
Brown meat over medium-high heat until brown.
Drain grease.
Pour tomato sauce cans into a pot.
Add the meat and salt, pepper, and other seasonings to taste.
Stir and let simmer for about 10 minutes.
For each zucchini slice off and discard both ends.
Then, carefully slice into 1/8 to 1/4 strips along the length.
Cover the bottom of the casserole dish with slices for your first layer.
Then add half of the sauce and spread it out on top.
Then add as much cheese as you like covering the sauce.
Repeat again with adding more zucchini, remaining sauce, and more cheese.
Then bake uncovered at 375 degrees until it's golden brown on top.
Let it set and cool for 15 minutes before serving.
