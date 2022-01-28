Mandina's of Spanish Fort is serving up delicious Italian and Creole cuisine with a New Orleans flair! Owner Frank Marcello and Chef Troy Mendoza visit Studio 10 to show off some of their signature entrees.
Some of the dishes they feature on Studio 10 include: chicken piccata, mushroom swiss burger, shrimp & oyster po'boy, Shrimp Mandina, lasagna, spaghetti & meatballs, garlic bread, and white chocolate bread pudding with white chocolate rum sauce. Watch the video to see this amazing spread!
Be sure to visit Mandina's of Spanish Fort in the Spanish Fort Town Center on Bass Pro Drive. To see their menu and hours, click here.
WANT TO GO?
- Mandina's of Spanish Fort
- 25000 Bass Pro Drive, Suite 100, Spanish Fort, AL
- 251-319-6491
- mandinasspanishfort.com
- Find on Facebook
