Chef Nino from Rouses shows us a great recipe for Lent. This Italian dish also has a Cajun spin!
INGREDIENTS:
1-pound bag of your favorite Garofalo pasta, cooked according to instructions on bag and set aside (or 1 pound Rouses filled pasta shells of your choice, cooked per instructions on package and set aside)
2 tablespoons Rouses Novello Unfiltered Olive Oil
Rouses Wild-Caught Louisiana Shrimp, 51/70 count
2 cups Guidry’s Fresh Cuts (a mixture of onion, bell pepper, celery, garlic, green onions and parsley)
4 tablespoons Chef Paul Prudhomme’s Seafood Magic seasoning blend
1 jar Rouses pasta sauce (your favorite kind)
One 12-ounce jar Rouses Marinated Artichoke Hearts
One 7-ounce jar of sun-dried tomatoes
1 cup Rouses Kalamata Olives, sliced
1 cup roasted bell peppers
STEPS:
1. In a medium stockpot over medium heat, add olive oil and Guidry’s Fresh Cuts. Sauté until browned, about 5 minutes.
2. Add shrimp and Seafood Magic seasoning blend to the stockpot. Stir until shrimp are fully cooked, about 10 minutes.
3. Add pasta sauce, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, olives and bell peppers. Stir and let simmer for 15 minutes.
