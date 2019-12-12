This dish from Rouses' Chef Nino is perfect for celebrating the holidays!
INGREDIENTS:
2 pounds Rouses Wild Caught; 21-count Shrimp, peeled and deveined
4 Tablespoons Rouses Olive Oil
1 onion diced into 1/8-inch cubes
3 garlic cloves, chopped
1 fennel bulb, chopped into 1/8-inch cubes
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1 cup red wine
1/4 cup sambuca or other anise-flavored liquor
1 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes
½ cup black olives, finely chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
1/2 cup parsley, chopped
1/4 cup fennel fronds (top leafy part), chopped
1 pound cooked rice or pasta of your choice
STEPS:
• Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. When the oil is hot, add the onions, garlic and fennel. Stir to coat with oil and sauté, stirring occasionally, until it begins to brown a bit, about 5-6 minutes. Sprinkle some salt over it.
• Add the tomato paste, and stir well to combine. Cook this for another 2-3 minutes, stirring once or twice.
• Add the red wine and stir well; increase the heat to high. Boil until the liquid is reduced by half.
• Add the sambuca and the crushed tomatoes and olives.
• Stir in the shrimp and bring the pot to a gentle simmer. Simmer for at least 1 hour.
• Season to taste with salt and pepper. Add the chopped parsley and fennel fronds. Stir well to combine.
