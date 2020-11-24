From Eating Well Editor-In-Chief Jessie Price:
Cheese balls are a super quick easy appetizer option, and Eating Well has a lot of variations right now, including pumpkin spice, saffron and raisin and this one I am going to show you today which is jalapeno cheddar. I am starting with a block of already softened cream cheese, I am adding in shredded cheddar, pickled jalapenos, a little bit of minced or grated garlic- one clove of that, lime zest from one lime, two teaspoons of lime juice and chili powder and salt. And then I just mix it together and this is why you want that cream cheese softened, so that it is easier to smash it all together. So my sister asked me about bringing an appetizer for Thanksgiving and I am thinking cheese ball now that I am making these because they are that easy, that simple. OK, once you have it mixed you form it into a ball on a piece of plastic, plastic coated in cooking spray that’s going to help it not stick, and you form it into a ball like this, now the fun thing about these is you as I said we have the pumpkin spice and a saffron variation, this is the jalapeno cheddar, but this is really versatile, you can mix and match as you see fit. Then make them pretty by rolling them in something on the outside, so this one I am going to roll it in a little cilantro just about a third of a cup of chopped cilantro, and that’s it, all right for these ideas and much more check out Eatingwell.com or our December issue.
EatingWell is owned by the parent company of WALA Fox10, the Meredith Corporation.
