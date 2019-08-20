A new signature sub is now available at Firehouse Subs – the new Jamaican Jerk Turkey Sub lets you escape the ordinary this summer. It’s available now for just $5.55 for a medium featuring a blend of Caribbean seasonings including allspice, zesty red pepper, thyme, garlic and more.
INGREDIENTS:
● Toasted sub roll
● Fresh sliced smoked turkey breast
● Melted pepper jack cheese
● Sweet mustard sauce
● Lettuce
● Tomato
● Onion
● Mayo
● Caribbean seasoning
STEPS:
• Season the turkey breast with Caribbean spices.
• Top with pepper jack cheese.
• Melt together.
• Top a toasted sub roll with mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion.
• Add melted pepper jack cheese and turkey breast.
• Serve steaming hot with a kosher dill pickle on the side.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.