Dietitian April with Rouses Markets has a delicious Mardi Gras treat you don't have to feel guilty about eating!
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 K’bosh Zucchini Crust
- Cooking Spray
- ¼ cup Swerve Brown Sugar
- 1 Tablespoon ground cinnamon
- 1 8 ounce package of cream cheese, softened
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- ¾ cup Sola granulated sweetener, divided into 3 small sandwich bags
- Food Coloring (blue, red, green, yellow)
STEPS:
Preheat oven to 350F. Spray baking sheet or pizza pan with cooking spray and add 1 crust to pan.
In a small bowl, combine Swerve brown sugar and cinnamon and mix well.
Add mixture evenly to top of crust, place in oven, and bake for 8 minutes.
Remove crust from oven and let cool.
In a separate bowl, add cream cheese and vanilla extract. Using a hand mixer, whip the cream cheese approximately 3 minutes or until fluffy.
Gently spread the cream cheese mixture over the crust or use a piping bag. This is the hardest part. If it is not perfect, don’t worry, we are going to be adding our colors on top of it!
Add food coloring to each bag – 1 bag with 3 drops of green food coloring, 1 bag with 3 drops of yellow food coloring, and 1 bag with 3 drops of blue and 3 drops of red. Close the bags and mix by hand. If you desire to add more color to each bag, do so as desired until you reach the color that you like.
It’s time to decorate, decorate as desired with your colorful Sola sweetener.
Tip: To lower the calorie and fat content, use 1/3 less fat cream cheese.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.