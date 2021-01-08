Although Mardi Gras will be different this year, our friends at Reney’s Honey Butter have something sweet that you will love! Their King Cake Butter is a fan favorite among their customers, and you can try it for yourself.
From sweet to savory, you can take home the butter of your choice. Delivery, in-store pickup, and online orders are available for you. Be sure to check them out online and in-store!
The Cottage is 9211-A Cottage Hill Road Mobile, Al.
