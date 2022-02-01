We're getting you ready for the Mobile King Cake-Off! Hall's Sausage makes king cake-themed biscuits, POST demos a king cake cocktail, and Shana shares all the details about the King Cake-Off event.
For the Hall’s Andouille Biscuits:
- 1lb Hall's Andouille Sausage
- 2 cups biscuit Mix
- 1 cup heavy whipped cream
- 2 cups Jalapeno Jack Cheese shredded
For the Icing:
- 1/2 cup block cream cheese (softened)
- 1 cup confectioner's sugar
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 2 tbsp heavy whipping cream
- 2 tbsp water
Hall’s Andouille Biscuits:
Preheat oven to 400.
Dice or crumble Hall's Andouille Sausage and brown slightly (the casings can be scored and peeled away if you choose).
Add to biscuit mix along with cream and mix thoroughly.
Mix in Jalapeno Jack cheese.
Pinch dough into pieces and roll into balls.
Bake until browned, approximately 8-10 minutes.
King Cake Icing:
Combine softened cream cheese, confectioner's sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla with two tablespoons cream and one tablespoon water. Mix well and drizzle over biscuits. Sprinkle with colored sugar.
Serve warm or room temperature.
EVENT INFO:
- King Cake-Off
- Friday, February 4, 2022; 5-730pm
- The Temple- 351 St. Francis Street Mobile, AL 36602
- www.kingcakeoff.com
Local bakeries, eateries, and grocery stores will compete to see who has the tastiest King Cake and King Cake-Inspired Treat on the Gulf Coast. This family-friendly event will feature live music, local vendors, kids’ activities, specialty cocktails, King Cake tastings, and more!
BUSINESS INFO:
