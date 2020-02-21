We featured the two-time winner of the Mobile King Cake-Off this morning on Studio 10. Wonder Wife Bakery won the king cake competition in 2019 and 2020. Dominique and Addie made their award-winning recipe today on the show, and it was delicious!
INGREDIENTS:
Salt, flour, sugar, butter, milk and special ingredients proprietary to Wonder Wife Bakery
STEPS:
Mix dry ingredients together, then add wet ingredients, mix let it rise then bake.
Make sure you allow the dough to rise before baking and don't forget to add the sprinkles and the baby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.