April, the Rouses dietitian, shares this red, white & blue no-bake cheesecake. It's the perfect light, refreshing dessert for the 4th of July!
INGREDIENTS:
sugar free lemon gelatin, 4 serving size
1/2 cup boiling water
8 oz. fat free cream cheese, softened
2 cups light whipped topping
¼ cup fresh blueberries, washed and smashed with juice
1 package of mini graham cracker pie crusts
8 ounces fresh strawberries, washed and sliced length-wise
STEPS:
Dissolve gelatin in boiling water. In separate bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth; gradually beat in gelatin.
Fold whipped topping and blueberries into cheese mixture; spoon into crust. Top with strawberry halves for garnish. Chill 2 hours.
Nutritional Information: Filling (6 ½ cup servings) per serving: 120 cal, 3g fat, 8g protein, 16 g carbs, 345 mg sodium. With mini crust per serving: 220 cal, 7.5 g fat, 9 g pro, 29 g carbs, 455 mg sodium
