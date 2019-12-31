Chef Nino from Rouses shows us this creamy shrimp scampi sauce with lemon juice for a fresh twist!
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2 tablespoons Rouses Olive Oil
- 3 large garlic cloves, minced
- 1 pound large Rouses Wild Caught Louisiana Shrimp, peeled, cleaned and deveined
- Salt, to taste
- 2 tablespoons very finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1 cup mascarpone cheese
- Pasta, for serving
STEPS:
1. In a large skillet, melt the butter with the olive oil over medium-low heat. Stir in the garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the garlic is lightly brown (about 5 minutes).
2. Increase the heat to medium-high, and add the shrimp and salt. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, turning the shrimp once, until they are just pink.
3. Stir in the parsley and lemon juice, and cook 1 minute more.
4. Remove from heat and stir in mascarpone cheese.
5. Can serve over pasta.
All content © 2019, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.