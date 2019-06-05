Today's featured recipe is from Lucy Greer with Greer's Markets. This light, fresh dish combines shrimp, veggies and a lemon vinaigrette, topped with Parmesan cheese.
INGREDIENTS:
- 12 oz tri color veggie rotini pasta
- 12 oz bag broccoli slaw
- 1 lb. shrimp
- 1/2 pint grape tomatoes
- 1 tbsp. olive oil
- 1.5 tsp. lemon pepper
- Parmesan cheese, shaved
- For Lemon Vinaigrette:
- 1/8 cup fresh lemon juice
- 1/8 cup white wine vinegar
- 3/4 cup olive oil
- 1 tsp. Dijon mustard
- 1 tbsp. honey
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 1 tsp. lemon pepper
STEPS:
Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Add pasta. Cook for 8 minutes. Add broccoli slaw to the pasta pot and cook for 1 minute. Drain.
Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium high heat. Add shrimp and lemon pepper. Cook for 5 minutes. Add grape tomatoes and cook another 5 minutes. Remove from heat.
Combine lemon juice, vinegar, Dijon, honey, kosher salt and lemon pepper together in a bowl or measuring cup. Whisk. Drizzle in olive oil while whisking.
Combine drained pasta and broccoli slaw with the shrimp and tomatoes. Pour over vinaigrette and stir until combined.
Eat hot or refrigerate until cold. Top with shaved Parmesan cheese.
