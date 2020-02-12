This easy, no-bake trifle recipe is full of Girl Scout Lemonades, fresh blueberries, fluffy whipped cream, and lemon pudding. It's sure to be the highlight of any occasion! Layer after beautiful layer of flavor, incredibly versatile, and gorgeous to look at. This Lemonade Trifle is a dessert filled with creamy irresistible citrus deliciousness.
INGREDIENTS:
1 to 2 packages of Lemonades Cookies (crushed)
8 oz of Greek yogurt
1 – ½ cup milk
8 oz of cool whip, thawed
2 packages of lemon instant pudding
1 pint of fresh blueberries
STEPS:
Place cookies in zip-lock bag and crush (medium to small size pieces)
In a medium bowl, combine the yogurt, milk and half the cool whip. Whisk until smooth and then add in the pudding. Blend until thick.
In a trifle bowl, layer your crushed cookies, 1/3 of the pudding mixture and smooth until covering the layer. Continue this process until the top.
On top, place remaining cool whip and smooth until covering the top, add the blueberries and a few of the smaller crushed cookies on top.
