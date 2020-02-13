Rouses' Chef Nino makes a warm, comforting soup that's all the flavor of a loaded baked potato in a bowl.
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 large Yukon Gold potatoes
- 1 quart chicken broth
- 2 teaspoons Rouses Olive Oil
- 1/2 cup finely chopped onion
- 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 2 cups milk
- 1 pint sour cream
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/3 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
- 4 thinly sliced green onions
- 1/2 pound cooked bacon, crumbled
STEPS:
1. Peel potatoes, cut them into small ¼-inch pieces and boil them in chicken broth until tender, about 30 minutes.
2. While potatoes cook, heat oil in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion; sauté 3 minutes. Whisk in flour and slowly add milk. Bring to a boil, stirring often.
3. Add the cooked potatoes and chicken stock to the saucepan. Cook 1 minute. Remove from heat; mash potatoes to desired consistency.
4. Stir in sour cream, salt and pepper. Garnish with cheese, green onions and bacon, and serve.
