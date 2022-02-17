Visit Rouses online for more details!
SUPPLIES NEEDED:
• 4 slices Rouses Brioche Bread
• 2 Rouses Eggs
• ½ cup Rouses Eggnog
• 2 teaspoons real vanilla extract
• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
• 1 jar Rouses Dairy Whipped Topping
• Rouses Maple Syrup, about 4 tablespoons
PROCEDURES:
1. In a shallow bowl beat eggs. Add eggnog to the bowl and stir. Add vanilla and cinnamon to the bowl, and mix well.
2. Dip brioche bread slices in egg mixture, turning to coat all sides evenly.
3. Heat a slightly greased skillet over medium heat. Place dipped brioche bread in warmed skillet and cook on first side until browned. Turn slice over to brown on the other side. Repeat until all slices are cooked, adding more grease if needed between slices.
4. Place 2 cooked slices of bread on each of 2 plates. Pour about 2 tablespoons of maple syrup over slices on each plate. Top each slice with a dollop
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.