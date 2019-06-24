Even if you're counting carbs, you can still eat delicious tacos! April, the dietitian for Rouses Markets shows us a healthier take on shrimp tacos.
Taco Seasoning
INGREDIENTS:
- ¼ cup ROUSES chili powder
- 1 teaspoon ROUSES garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon ROUSES onion powder
- 1 teaspoon ROUSES crushed red pepper flakes
- 1 teaspoon ROUSES dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon ROUSES paprika
- 2 tablespoons ROUSES ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon ROUSES salt (or less as needed)
- 1 tablespoon black pepper
STEPS:
Measure and mix each ingredient. Store in a tightly sealed container.Use two tablespoons per pound of meat.
Nutritional Info: 273 mg sodium per tablespoon.
Low Carb Rouses Shrimp Tacos
Makes 4 (4 ounce) servings.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound bag of ROUSES 150/200 count shrimp (small), thawed
- 2 tablespoons of taco seasoning (made from recipe above)
- 3 tablespoons of ROUSES olive oil
- 5 Mission Carb Balance Tortillas
- Toppings as desired such as green leaf lettuce, light sour cream, refried beans
STEPS:
Heat a medium saucepan with olive oil over medium heat. Add shrimp and seasoning. Lightly stir until shrimp are fully cooked.
Assemble shrimp approximately 3 ounces per tortilla. Dress taco with add on as desired.
Nutritional Info: Per serving: 284 cal, 16 g fat, 29 g protein, 7 grams net carbs, 634 mg sodium
