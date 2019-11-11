Dietitian April with Rouses Markets shows us a crave-worthy quesadilla, made with low-carb tortillas, greens and goat cheese.
INGREDIENTS:
3 Tablespoons Rouses olive oil
1 container Organic Girl greens
¼ Vidalia onion chopped
1 Tablespoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon garlic powder
2 teaspoons Paul Prudhomme Salt Free Creole Seasoning
4 ounces goat cheese, crumbled or sliced
2 Roma tomatoes, chopped
6 Carb Balance tortillas (6 inch)
STEPS:
In a skillet over medium heat, add olive oil and onions. Cook onions until softened. Add greens, lemon juice, cumin, and garlic powder. Sautee together until spinach is slightly wilted. Remove mixture from the pan and place tortilla in pan, add ½ cup of mixture on half of tortilla. Top greens mixture with goat cheese and tomato and fold tortilla in half. Cook until the tortilla is slightly browned and goat cheese is melted. Remove tortilla from heat and cut tortilla in half. Top with your favorite low carb sauce or side of dipping sauce.
Makes 12 quesadillas.
Nutrition per quesadilla: Calories 96; Total Fat 6.25g; Sat Fat 2.33g; Sodium 200mg; Total Carbs 10.5g; Dietary Fiber 7g; Protein 4.7g
