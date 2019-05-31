This sweet treat is low in fat but definitely not in flavor! Thanks to Rouses dietitian April for this great dessert recipe.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 box Vanilla Sugar Free Instant Jello Pudding
- 2 cups Rouses Fat Free Milk
- ¼ cup Fat Free Sour Cream
- 1 tablespoon Fresh Lemon Zest
- 1 tablespoon Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice
- ¾ loaf of Angel Food Cake, cut into ½ inch cubes
- 6 ounces Fresh or Frozen Thawed Blueberries
STEPS:
In a medium mixing bowl, mix pudding as directed with Rouses milk and place in refrigerator for 15 minutes to set.
2. Once pudding is set, mix into pudding sour cream, lemon juice, and ½ teaspoon of lemon zest.
3. In a clear cup, clear bowl, or mason jar, place ¼ cup of pudding at the bottom evenly. Layer 6 cubes of angel food cake, and top with 4-6 blueberries. Repeat the layers once again in the same cup.
4. Finally, top with a pinch of lemon zest for garnish. Serve immediately or chill for 2 hours then serve.
Note: To decrease sodium, replace angel food cake with banana slices.
