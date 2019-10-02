Lucy from Greer's Markets shares one of our absolute favorite anytime recipes, Lucy's Hot Ham & Pepperjack Sliders. The buttery topping and sweet and spicy sauce really make these sliders shine!
INGREDIENTS:
- 12 King's Hawaiian Rolls
- ¾ lb smoked ham, thinly sliced
- 6 slices pepper jack cheese
- 1 tablespoon jarred jalapeños, diced
- 2 tablespoon mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoon honey mustard
- FOR TOPPING:
- 5 tablespoon butter, melted
- ¼ teaspoon onion powder
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon Italian seasoning
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 2 teaspoon brown sugar
- ½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- Sesame seeds
STEPS:
Combine mayonnaise and honey mustard together in a small bowl. Set aside.
Keep rolls together and slice in half. Remove the tops of rolls. Place bottom portion of rolls in a 9x13 baking dish that has been sprayed with non stick cooking spray. Place ham on the bottom portion of rolls. Layer on cheese. Sprinkle jalapeños over cheese.
Spread mayonnaise mixture on top layer of rolls. Place tops back on the bottom layer with ham, cheese and jalapeños.
Whisk melted butter, onion powder, garlic powder, Italian seasoning, salt, pepper, brown sugar and Worcestershire sauce together in a bowl.
Brush sauce over all of the sandwiches. Sprinkle with sesame seeds. Cover with aluminum foil. Bake at 350 for 10 minutes. Remove aluminum foil, and continue to bake for 10 minutes. Cut into individual sandwiches. Serve hot.
